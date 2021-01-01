Seahorse Hanging Figurine Ornament

Kim Rody has been a professional fine art painter since 2000, when she dropped out of the corporate world to paint full time. She began gaining a following in South Florida and the Bahama Islands by painting large, colorful and dramatic canvases of fish, turtles, palm trees, and all things tropical, and became known over the last decade as the “fishartista”. Living on her boat in Hope Town Harbour in the Abaco Islands of the Bahamas, she met and married the sailor on the next mooring, who introduced her to sailing on the Intracoastal Waterway, as well as a log cabin outside of Asheville, NC. Now she paints mountains and trees in the summer in Fairview, and fish and turtles in the winter in the Bahamas. Her work is appealing to clients looking for a dramatic, bright, and colorful feel which pulls the viewer in and under, into the world she loves best, and that few enjoy first-hand.Features:1 ornament packaged in clear pillow boxBeautiful artwork to send to friends and familyCoastal Christmas ornaments beautiful porcelain to hang on the treeProduct Type: Hanging Figurine OrnamentAttachment Type: Hanging OrnamentTheme: AnimalAnimals: Plants: Color: OrangePattern: Primary Material: PorcelainPrimary Material Details: Number in Set: 1Shatterproof: NoOutdoor Use: YesLighted: NoNumber of Lights: Bulb Type: Bulb Life: Voltage: Wattage: Bulb Included: Ornament Hanger Included: YesHanger Type: RibbonNumber of Hangers Included: Hanger Color: RedAnimated: NoMusical: NoPersonalization: NoOrnament Storage: YesOrnament Storage Part Number: Country of Origin: United StatesStyle: CoastalSeason: WinterHoliday / Occasion: ChristmasChristmas: Thanksgiving: Easter: Valentine's Day: Halloween: Independence Day: Hanukkah: St. Patrick's Day: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Non Residential Use;Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Made in USA of Imported MaterialsSpefications:Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: CE Certified: cUL Listed: MET Listed: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 3.5Overall Width - Side to Side: 2.5Overall Depth - Front to Back: 0.25Overall Product Weight: 0.50Individual Ornament Height - Top to Bottom: 3.5Individual Ornament Width - Side to Side: 2.5Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: