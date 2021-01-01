Avanti Linens Seaglass Soap Dish

PERFECT FOR SINKS AND BATHS - It's important to be able to trust that the soap you use for washing off after a hard day’s work will always stay put. This soap dish not only has the nautical theme you want, but comes with a reliable design in the form of a recessed tray, built to withstand any purpose you need it to serve, whether in the kitchen or the bathroom. With this soap dish, soap stays within reach, and you can keep your bathroom counters and shower shelves dry, clean and free of soap residue. SPACE SAVER - This soap dish is large enough to fit a new bar of soap, with sides high enough to keep soap in place, but doesn’t take up too much space in your shower or next to the sink. Attention to Detail - Avanti cares about how their products are framed and they think about where their products will be placed in their future homes. That’s why they offer an array of designs, styles, colors, and themes to fit any vintage, contemporary, or elegant look your bathrooms, showers, and sinks are portraying. These resin dishes contain hand-crafted details to match any theme or add a complementary color to your chosen schema. It’s the perfect accent piece for a bathroom or kitchen. Quality, Affordability, and The Complete Package - Avanti offers quality products with an emphasis on affordability. If you’re looking for a way to add ornate details to your home and bathroom decor, this is a great place to start. Bathroom decor isn’t complete without coordinating pieces. This soap dish is part of a complete bathroom set that includes a towel set, shower curtain, bathroom rug, and other bath accessories to turn your home into a haven. Easy to Clean - Hand wash this carefully crafted piece when necessary, but a wipe down with a damp cloth should be enough to clear the dish of any excess water and soap buildup. Do not put this soap dish in the dishwasher, as it will fade the color and details.