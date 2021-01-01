From rebel
Rebel Seagate Ladies Watch RB114-8151
Rose gold-tone stainless steel case with a tan leather strap. Fixed rose gold-tone stainless steel bezel. Rose dial with rose gold-tone hands and index hour markers. Dial Type: Analog. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant mineral w/ sapphire coating crystal. Push/pull crown. Solid case back. Round case shape, case size: 25 mm, case thickness: 7 mm. Band width: 16 mm, band length: 7.5 inches. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 50 meters / 165 feet. Functions: hour, minute. Casual watch style. Rebel Seagate Ladies Watch RB114-8151.