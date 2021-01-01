Vintage Print Gallery "Seafoam watercolor I" Framed Archival Paper Wall Art (26 in. x 32 in. Full Size), Blue

The blue palette dominates this luxurious piece of art, an abstract watercolor piece that is inspired by the constantly moving sea. Multiple shades of marine blue and white play off each other to create fluidity, reminding the viewer of times by the sea, looking at the waves and the seafoam they produce. At the same time both calming and invigorating - just like the ocean, this piece of wall decor is a perfect addition to a living room or a dining room but will work in professional settings as well.