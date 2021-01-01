From xcvi
XCVI Seabrook Off Shoulder Tencel Dress
The XCVI Seabrook Off Shoulder Tencel Dress will become your favorite go-to garment for gorgeous, sunny days around town. Short-sleeve dress in a stretchy, breathable fabrication pairs soft texture with a relaxed silhouette. Spread collar with snap button placket front. Straight hemline falls above the knee. 100% Tencel lyocell. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported. Measurements: Length: 35 in Product measurements were taken using size SM (US 4-6). Please note that measurements may vary by size.