Frisco Sea Turtle Dog & Cat Costume, Small

Is your pet ready to come out of their shell this Halloween? Dress them in a look fit for any beachy Halloween party with the Frisco Sea Turtle Dog & Cat Costume! This two-piece costume includes a turtle shell body with a cool shell pattern that goes on easily with comfy hook-and-loop fasteners at the belly and neck. The separate headpiece really completes the look with big, embroidered eyes, and helps keep your pet comfy while they play dress up with an easy hook-and-loop chin strap. Wherever you wash up this Halloween, your pet will be the cutest one around in this costume from Frisco!