Sea Island Semi-Flush Mount Ceiling Light by Arteriors - Color: Beige - Finish: Natural - (DW49000)
Strands of natural rattan sequence elegantly to create the warm and lively personality of the Sea Island Semi-Flush Mount Ceiling Light from Arteriors. The piece represents a visual duality as it complements the handcrafted detail of the frame with a clean steel suspension. An ivory linen shade serves as a spacious diffusion device and a contrasting background for the rich detail-work of the rattan. Capped at the base with a handsome ring finial, its golden caged frame heightens the outpouring warmth produced by the Sea Islands spacious glow. Founded in 1987 by creative force Mark Moussa, Arteriors Lighting has become an award-winning design company over the last 30 years. From statement pieces to bold and eclectic, Arteriors is driven by a signature style inspired by a contemporary and modern design aesthetic. Through the vast assortment and diverse collection of luxury lighting, decor and furniture pieces, you are sure to find the perfect addition for any living space. Shape: Tapered Drum. Color: Beige. Finish: Natural