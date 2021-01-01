From majestic pet
Sea Horse Large Orthopedic Memory Foam Rectangle Dog Bed
Sea Horse Large Orthopedic Memory Foam Rectangle Dog Bed:Removable zippered slipcover woven from durable outdoor-treated polyester with up to 1000 hours of UV protection plus water and stain resistance100 percent memory foam insert with waterproof internal protective coverUltra thick and supportiveGreat for dogs with arthritic joints and back problemsMemory foam keeps its shape300/600 denier waterproof baseThis bed will arrive in a vacuum-compressed package — please allow 48 hours for the bed to expand to full sizeFor best results, spot clean slipcover with mild detergent and hang dry — otherwise wash slipcover only on gentle cycle cold and dry on lowBottom of the bed is a base of heavy-duty waterproof 300/600 Denier fabricDimensions:Small/Medium: 27"L x 20"W x 4"HLarge: 36"L x 29"W x 4"HExtra large: 44"L x 36"W x 5"H