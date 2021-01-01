From sea gull lighting
Sea Gull Elmwood Park 2-Light LED Ceiling Light in Brushed Nickel
The Sea Gull Collection Elmwood Park two light flush mount fixture in brushed nickel is an ENERGY STARÂ® qualified lighting fixture that uses LED bulbs to save you both time and money. Elmwood Park by Sea Gull Collection has Clear glass tube shades with an inner white glass element that softens the light and helps cast an even glow. A cylinder of Etched glass is centered within a larger cylinder of Clear glass which encircles each light bulb to create this stunning visual effect. The full assortment includes three-, five-and nine-light chandeliers, a four-light linear, one-light mini pendant, a three-light pendant, a two-light semi flush which is convertible into a pendant, and one-, two-, three- and four-light bath fixtures. All fixtures offered in either a Brushed Nickel or Brushed Oil Rubbed Bronze. Incandescent and ENERGY STAR-qualified LED lamping are available; all fixtures are California Title 24 compliant.