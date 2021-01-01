Sea Glass Icy Frosted Waves Lucky Tree of Life Aqua Blue White Positive Energy Amulet 22 Inch Necklace

Absolutely Unique and Special Sea Glass Icy Frosted Waves Collection. Each Amulet is made from Frosted Sea Glass Charms and Beautifully Created with Silver-Tone Wavy Spacer Beads. Each Lucky Charms is Handcrafted with Love and Care which makes it Individually Unique. This Beach Glass Charm comes in Misty White and Aqua Blue Colors which Looks Amazing. Also comes with Cute Tree of Life Lucky Charm which may be used together with the Amulet or by it self. Look Inspiring, Cool and with your Own Unique Frosted Sea Glass Icy Frosted Waves Amulet. Tree of Life Meaning: Very Special Symbol. It represents Eternity Life Powers as Tree of Life Symbol. The Life Tree is providing Miracle Powers to the owner. Protects from forces of Nature and unexpected life situations. Creates Wealth and Prosperity as the Tree of Life Symbol. Glass Natural and Metaphysical Properties: Glass is product of Nature and is made from sand. Sand is silica which is a form of quartz crystal, one of the most