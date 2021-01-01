Scudo LED Wall Sconce by SONNEMAN Lighting - Color: White - Finish: White - (1727.98)

The Scudo LED Wall Sconce features a semi-cylindrical shield set within a precise rectangular edge and anchored by a circular plate. This minimal modern sconce radiates bright iillumination from its xenon light source. The combination of sleek geometric forms and contrasting textures adds smart sophistication to a functional, modern design. Offered in bright satin aluminum or textured white finish. LED lamping. Dimmable with an electronic low voltage or standard incandescent dimmer. Robert Sonneman founded SONNEMAN - A Way of Light in 2003, after many years as a successful lighting designer. The modern, clean lines of the SONNEMAN lighting collection are indicative of the founder's goal: to build products of simplicity and clarity of purpose. From clean-lined wall sconces to stunningly beautiful and complex LED suspension systems, SONNEMAN continues as a creative force in modern lighting. Color: White. Finish: Textured White