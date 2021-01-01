From monse
Monse Scrunch-Sleeve Polka Dot Romper
Crafted of a heavyweight cotton with a hint of stretch for added comfort and improved fit, this romper is an easy-to-wear essential. It has a playful polka dot print with a contrast drawstring at the waist, which can be adjusted to alter its slouchy silhouette. Stand collar with concealed button closure Three-quarter ruched sleeves Concealed zippered placket Drawstring waist Hem welt pockets Cotton/spandex Lining: Cotton Dry clean Made in USA SIZE & FIT About 33.25" from shoulder to hem Rise, about 4.25" Inseam, about 2.75" Leg opening, about 22" Model measurements: 5'8" tall, 34" bust, 27" waist Model is wearing a US size 4. Advanced Designer - Designer Collections > Monse > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Monse. Color: Black White. Size: 0.