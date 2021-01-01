From lacoste
Lacoste Script Anna Reversible Tote Bag
The Lacoste Script Anna Reversible Tote Bag is versatile and stylish with it's script on the outside and a reversible minimalistic inside. Made of reversible PVC(polyvinyl cholride). Open tote design. Dual top handles. Large Lacoste script on front. Generous main compartment. Accessory bag with zip closure included. Imported. Measurements: Bottom Width: 14 in Depth: 5 1 2 in Height: 12 in Strap Length: 21 in Strap Drop: 19 in Weight: 1 lb 10 oz