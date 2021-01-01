From crayola
Crayola Scribble Scrubbie Safari Animals Tub Set, Color & Wash Creative Toy, Gift for Kids, Age 3, 4, 5, 6
Crayola Scribble Scrubbie Safari Tub Animal Toy Set includes 4 Washable Animal Figures, 1 Scrub Tub with Slide, 1 Scrub Brush, 6 Washable Colored Markers, and an instruction sheet Color and customize these collectible jungle animals with fuzzy white coats that can be decorated again and again For more miniature animal figures to enhance arts and crafts for girls and boys, collect 2ct and 1ct expansion packs sold separately Appropriate for kids ages 3 and up, This set makes a great gift for girls and boys Crayola Ultra Clean Washable Markers wash from skin, most washable clothing and most painted walls Featured nontoxic colors include orange, yellow, green, blue, brown, and gray markers General Note: We suggest using only Crayola Ultra-Clean Markers for your Scribble Scrubbie Pets., Manufacturer: Crayola