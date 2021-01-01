From christopher knight home
Christopher Knight Home Screven Computer Desk, Black + Honey Brown
MODERN INDUSTRIAL: Our desk incorporates a powder-coated frame with a sleek wood top to create an understated modern industrial design. Featuring smooth metal contrasted by natural wood, this desk offers a chic aesthetic to any home. HANDCRAFTED DESIGN: This accessory is expertly designed and handcrafted with artisan expertise. Any natural variations are not product flaws, but rather, will ensure that your purchase is truly a one-of-a-kind product. MANGO WOOD: Mango wood features gorgeous golden browns with natural hues that come from spalting, making each piece a one-of-a-kind color. Not only does this hardwood showcase unique patterns and take well to stains, but it also offers dense durability to resist wear and tear. IRON FRAME: Constructed of iron, the frame of this desk is made to be incredibly durable, ensuring that this piece will hold up under heavy use. Refined with a matte black finish and X-cross legs, this frame brings an edgy touch to this piece, making it an understated yet chic addition to your home. DIMENSIONS: Choose an accessory that is the perfect size for you and your furniture. This desk is 42.00” W x 20.00” D x 30.50” H. You will love how much your space can transform with the simple addition of this charming desk.