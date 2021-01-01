Petstages Scratch 'n Rest Cat Scratcher Cat Accessory

Petstages Scratch 'n Rest Cat Accessories. Let your pet relax and play with the Petstages Scratch 'n Rest Cat Accessory. It can be scratched using both front and back claws for nail health while also providing surfaces for stretching and resting. The Petstages cat scratcher has a smart design that's easy to assemble and folds away when not in use. The sturdy corrugated design can support your cat while it's sleeping, stretching or scratching. It also includes catnip to attract your pets interest.