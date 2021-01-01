From dakine
Dakine Scout Mitt
Scout 'em out in some serious style with the Scout Mitt from Dakine! Durable nylon/poly shell with DWR treatment. Waterproof and windproof polyurethane insert provides added protection against the elements. High loft synthetic insulation. Rubbertec palm. Tricot lining. Removable stretch fleece liner glove. Nose wipe thumb panels to keep you fresh and clean. One hand cinch gauntlet closure for a secure and snug fit. Dakine logo on the top. Dual side straps to pair gloves together when not in use. 73% polyamide, 26% PVC, 1% spandex. Machine wash cold. Imported.