Scotti Stripe Handmade Tufted Wool Ivory Area Rug
Description
Handmade (Hand Tufted) 100% Wool Pile. Cotton/ Natural Latex Backing. For Indoor Use Only. Made in India. Rug Pad & Professional Cleaning Recommended.Features:Avoid prolonged moistureHarsh chemicals may damage or fade rugDo not pull any loose threads. Use scissors to simply cut the ends.Use rug protectors under heavy furnitureVacuum regularly and/or shake to remove dustProfessional cleaning recommendedMaterial: WoolMaterial Details: 100% Wool PileConstruction: HandmadeTechnique: TuftedOne-of-a-Kind: NoRug Age Details: Remarks/Condition Details: Traditional Style: Backing Material: YesBacking Material Details: Cotton;LatexRug Shape: Primary Color: IvoryPattern: Geometric;StripedFringe / Tassel: NoPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayRug Sets: NoProduct Resistances: Neither Water or Fade ResistantLocation: Indoor Use OnlyLife Stage: AdultGender: Gender NeutralTheme: Reversible: NoFloor Heating Safe: NoStain Resistant: NoCountry of Origin: IndiaRug Pad Recommended: YesRug Sample Available: NoCompatible Rug Sample Part Number: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Product Care -: Avoid prolonged moisture; Harsh chemicals may damage or fade rug; Do not pull any loose threads. Use scissors to simply cut the ends; Use rug protectors under heavy furniture; Vacuum regularly and/or shake to remove dust; Professional cleaning recommendedLicensed Product: NoHigh-Low: NoProduct Care: Professional cleaning;Shake to remove dustColor Combination: Our Picks Filter: Licensed Product Category: Sports League Name: Entertainment Studio: Movie / Show Series Name: Character Name: Corporate Brand: Fashion Brand: Celebrity Name: Sports Team Name: Spefications:TÜV Rheinland Certified: DO NOT USEStiftung Warentest Note: SATRA Approved: NoCalifornia Proposition 65 Warning Required: ISTA 3A or 6A Certified: NoCPSC - 16 CFR 1630 Compliant: NoCPSC - 16 CFR 1631 Compliant: NoHealth Canada - SOR/2016-176 Compliant: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): Children’s Product Certificate (CPC): Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: Responsible Source - Textiles Certified: Bluesign Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Goodweave Certified: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoCRI Green Label Plus Certified: FloorScore Certification: GREENGUARD Certified: CRI Green Label Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Dimensions:Rug Size (Rug Size: Rectangle 9' x 12'): Rectangle 9' x 12'Rug Size (Rug Size: Rectangle 8' x 10'): Rectangle 8' x 10'Rug Size (Rug Size: Rectangle 6' x 9'): Rectangle 6' x 9'Rug Size (Rug Size: Rectangle 5' x 8'): Rectangle 5' x 8'Pile Height (Rug Size: Rectangle 5' x 8', Rectangle 6' x 9', Rectangle 8' x 10', Rectangle 9' x 12'): 0.5Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 5' x 8'): 34.2Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 6' x 9'): 46.25Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 8' x 10'): 68.4Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 9' x 12'): 92.34Overall Width - Side to Side (Rug Size: Rectangle 5' x 8'): 60Overall Width - Side to Side (Rug Size: Rectangle 6' x 9'): 72Overall Width - Side to Side (Rug Size: Rectangle 8' x 10'): 96Overall Width - Side to Side (Rug Size: Rectangle 9' x 12'): 108Overall Length - End to End (Rug Size: Rectangle 5' x 8'): 96Overall Length - End to End (Rug Size: Rectangle 6' x 9'): 108Overall Length - End to End (Rug Size: Rectangle 8' x 10'): 120Overall Length - End to End (Rug Size: Rectangle 9' x 12'): 144Knot Density: Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: No Rug Size: Rectangle 5' x 8'