Scotch Club C Ceiling Light by Marset - Color: Orange - Finish: Brown - (A656-078)

The Scotch Club C Ceiling Light Marset takes its design cues from dancehall mirror balls. With 72 internal sides, light bounds from the reflective surfaces in a myriad of ways. The interior shade is available in both polished Gold and Brilliant White finishes. When viewed from a distance, this ceiling light takes on its own unique form, something that is akin to seeing a Chinese lantern ascend into the atmosphere. The warm, muted tone of the shade allows the inner reflective surfaces to create playful glints of light. Each ceramic lamp undergoes a traditional firing process that sees the shade kiln-cured four times. Glazesâ€”exclusive to this seriesâ€”were selected for their warmth and reflective abilities. Marset, making its start in 1940s Spain casting metals, has truly come a long way. Now an award-wining designer lighting company, Marset aims to create every piece with modernism and innovation in mind. Sometimes quirky, always distinguished; the fixtures become a living art piece that can be treasured for years to come. Color: Orange. Finish: Terracotta with Gold