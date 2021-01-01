Happiness Molecule Chemistry Nerdy Gifts For Women Science Tote Bag

This Happiness Molecule Chemistry Nerdy Gifts For Women Science design is a great birthday gift for a chemistry or science teacher who loves molecules. For all those looking for nerdy gifts for girls, nerdy womens clothes or chemistry gifts for women. For all those looking for science clothing for kids, organic chemistry gifts or mole day chemistry gifts. Awesome for those looking for biochemist gifts or chemistry clothes for women. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.