Schwarzkopf ChromaID Clear Bonding Mask Shades 0-00, 500-Milliliters

ChromaID Clear Bonding Masks reduces the intensity of Bonding Color Masks and can create fun pastel tones With Clear Bonding Mask, you have infinite color options at your fingertips and to create endless shade options and color versatility Featuring Bonding Technology integrated in the semi-permanent formula providing intense care to your hair by enforcing structural bonds in the hair shaft for stronger hair The Low Salt Technology creates favorable pigment availability giving a better color deposition to your hair for enhanced results Clear Bonding Mask offers a low commitment solution to fun and bold color options, depending on shade selection, application and hair structure, color can last up to 15 shampoos