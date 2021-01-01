Schrock 5-Light Shaded Wagon Wheel Chandelier
Description
Features:Shade material: GlassFixture Design: Shaded Fixture Shape: Wagon WheelNumber of Lights: 5Number of Tiers: 1Finish: Satin bronzeShade Included: YesShade Color: Etched seedyShade Material: Primary Material: MetalCrystal Component: NoReal Crystal: Crystal Type: Crystal Color: Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: DryWhat is Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: This indicates whether the fixture is safe to use in dry locations, damp locations (moist environments), or wet locations (direct exposure to water).Sloped Ceiling Compatible: NoSwag Light: NoIntegrated LED: NoIntegrated LED Wattage: Integrated LED Brightness (Lumens): Integrated LED Color Temperature: Integrated LED Rated Lifespan: Integrated LED Color Rendering Index (CRI): Range of Fixture - Maximum LED: Range of Fixture - Minimum LED: What is Integrated LED: Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs Included: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Bulb Type: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Edison Bulb: Wattage: Brightness (Lumens): Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Color: Color Temperature (Kelvin): Rated Bulb Life: Bulb Not Included But Required: YesRecommended Bulb Shape: StandardRecommended Bulb Shape Code: A19Bulb Base: E26/Medium (Standard)Dimmable: NoDimmer Switch Included: Dimmable Light Included: Voltage: 120Maximum Wattage (per bulb): 60Plug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Country of Origin: ChinaSmart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: Hanging Method: ChainWITB Bulb Included: NoQuality Score: 0.3Spefications:TAA Compliant: cETL Listed: Title 20 - California Code of Regulations: WEEE Recycling Required: YesEnergy or Water Efficiency Certifications: Energy Star Compliant: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: CPG Compliant: Blauer Engel: GreenSpec: ANSI/BIFMA e3 Furniture Sustainability Standard: EPP Compliant: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: Reclaimed Wood: SFI Certified: Dimensions:Minimum height: 24"Overall Weight: 24Canopy Included: YesCanopy Height - Top to Bottom: Canopy Width - Side to Side: 6.13Canopy Depth - Front to Back: 6.13Adjustable Hanging Length: YesOverall Max Height: 60Overall Min Height: 24Overall Height (Hanging): Body Height - Top to Bottom: 60Body Width - Side to Side: 30Body Depth - Front to Back: 30Shade: YesShade Height - Top to Bottom: Shade Width - Side to Side: Shade Depth - Front to Back: Chain Length: Wire Length: Fixture Cord Length: Assembly:Adult Assembly Required: YesEstimated Time to Assemble: Additional Tools Required: Installation Required: YesEstimated Time to Install: Warranty:Product Warranty: YesWarranty Length: 1 YearFull or Limited Warranty: Warranty Details: