From mercer41
Schrimsher Brown Area Rug
The rug features a top layer of 100% ultra-soft polyester fiber that bringing you softness. The middle high-density sponge layer of the throw rug adds extra cushion under your body, soothe tired muscles. Our rugs are softer and more luxurious underfoot. Its comfy fabric is very family-friendly and ideal for indoor use in the bedroom, living room. Our comfy bedroom and living room rug feature thousands of nonslip rubber dots that help hold in place on clean surfaces, and hold up even with kids and pets. This comfy rug is a great choice for the kid's bedroom, nursery, classroom, dorm room. Friendly handmade variegated tie-dye: Environmentally friendly handmade variegated tie-dye adds a touch of low-key luxury, no odor, not easy to fade, and not easily contaminated by dust. Our rug is suitable for home decoration, living room rugs, area rugs, a nursery for baby crawling, yoga mat, etc. The beautiful gradient color makes the space seem pop and welcoming. Rug Size: Round 2'7"