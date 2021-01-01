Schools Out Forever Retired & Loving It Funny Summer Teacher T-Shirt

Schools Out Forever Retired And Loving It shirt with reflection of palms tree on glasses is a funny retirement gift for teacher principal librarian counselor, school staffs, funny teacher, summer teacher when they retired and welcome summer vacation. Grab this colorful tee as an adorable gift for last day of school, end of school year, graduation, summer vacation. Last day of school gifts, summer vacation shirt, teacher off duty, school's out for summer, funny retirement gift, retired teacher gift. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem