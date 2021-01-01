From original btc
School Light Pendant Light by Original BTC - Color: Copper - Finish: Copper - (BT-DP7200/CO/WE/PO)
Advertisement
The School Light Pendant Light from Original BTC features a classic look with minimalist sensibilities for a fixture that will work in a variety of settings. The metal shade is hand-spun in Birmingham and directs the light to illuminate specific areas of the environment in which it hangs. It is compatible with Retrofit CFL and LED lamps, and it is capable of being dimmed when paired with a standard incandescent dimmer (sold separately). Includes 71â€ of cord. Mixing industrial style with modern sophistication, Original BTC has been creating fine lighting solutions for the contemporary lifestyle, hand-assembled in Oxford, England since 1990. Original BTC operates from their core values of quality, detail, and use of only the finest materials such as aluminum, chrome, and bone china to create beautifully unprocessed lights. Industrial, yet timeless, Original BTC offers an exclusive selection of table lights, floor lights, wall lights, and pendant incandescent and LED lights to redefine the mood of any space. Shape: Schoolhouse. Color: Copper. Finish: Weathered Copper with Copper Interior