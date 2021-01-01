SCHMIDT BROS. 4-Piece Stainless Steel Cutlery Bonded Teak Jumbo Steak Knife Set in Wood Gift Box

We call this exquisite steak set Bonded Teak because the 100% German stainless steel blades and the Asian Teak Wood handles were designed to be in perfect harmony, giving you a precise and pleasurable cutting experience (as if steak wasn't pleasurable enough already). The blades were wrought from a single piece of steel and feature our patented Schmidt Brothers Curve, so your forefinger can plow through a porterhouse with ease. Just wait till you get them into your kitchen. You'll bond pretty quickly too.