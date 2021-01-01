Schatzi Boho Tile Counter Height Barstool Gold/Red - Deny Designs

Saddle up, (little) partner. The Deny counter stool uses all the space-conscious, design-forward styling of the bar stool, but with a slightly shorter frame. Sleek, gently curved steel aston legs (available in black or gold) combine with the faux-leather upholstery for a modern yet unassuming stool. Select from our curated array of designs to match whatever your taste may be. And the best part? Every purchase pays the artist who designed it—supporting creativity worldwide. Color: Gold/Red. Pattern: Geometric.