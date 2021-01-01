From schaf skincare
Schaf Revitalizing Serum - 30ml - 30 ML
Just Wait Until People See The Look On Your Face. Schaf Revitalizing Serum is an all-in-one powerhouse Vitamin C Serum with Niacinamide that brightens skin tone and provides skin with lasting hydration. It leaves skin feeling lifted, radiant and smooth. Skin\'s texture is refined, hydrated, toned, and left with a youthful glow. Includes potent amounts of Vitamin C (15%), Niacinamide (8%), Hyaluronic Acid (10%), and three different Peptides - including one made from peas. While retinoid (retinol) can smooth wrinkles and encourage rapid cell turnover to make skin look younger, it can also cause redness, stinging, peeling, and itching. Retinol is also sensitive to the sun, which means it\'s not great to apply during daylight hours. Our serum delivers similar results, but without these aggravating side effects.