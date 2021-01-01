From mrs. meyer's clean day
Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day Scented Soy Candle, Peony Scent, 7.2 Ounce Candle
Sometimes it feels good just to have a nice candle giving o some extra fragrance while you're busy with your chores. A Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day Peony Candle can help you do exactly that. Let the sweet and rosy Peony scent fill your room. The luxurious fragrance recreates the joy of a fresh bouquet of flowers freshly picked from the garden. The cute recyclable glass candle jar makes it a great gift idea as well. All scented candles are made from vegetable, cottonseed and soy wax. The lead-free cotton candle wick makes for a long lasting candle with has a 35-hour burn time and provides garden fresh fragrance while you clean or relax at home. Also available in other garden inspired scents and products such as body lotions, laundry detergents, bar soaps, and so much more! Mrs. Meyer's Ã¢ÂÂ rooted in goodness.