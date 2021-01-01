Baobab Collection - Scented Candle - Moonstone - 10cm

This Moonstone or Pierre de Lune scented candle is part of the Les Prestigieuses collection by Baobab Collection. In India, moonstone is regarded as 'dreamstone' because it brings the wearer beautiful visions at night. This scented candle is presented in a stunning white opaque glass vase and has a delicate fragrance of white tea and frozen mint, a deliciously sweet yet light air. For full instructions on how to properly care for your candle please see our burning guide here. Key features: * Fragrance notes: white tea & frozen mint * Dimensions: H10cm * Weight: 500g * Vases hand blown by craftsmen glassworkers * Hand poured pure white colored natural wax * Approximately 60 hours burn time * Stylishly packaged in distinctive textured black box