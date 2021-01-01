From find your happy place
Find Your Happy Place Scented Candle After The Rain White Birch and Jasmine 7 oz
Reconnect with nature with this beautifully scented single-wick candle. Breathe in the room-filling fragrance packed with notes of blooming jasmine, white birch, cucumber water and crisp green tea. Made with a premium soy-based wax blend, this long-lasting candle provides a clean and consistent burn for approximately 25-45 hours. Enjoy this uniquely fragranced candle during a bath for the ultimate grounded moment. This scented candle is best paired with other products in the After The Rain bath and body collection for an immersive sensory experience. Find Your Happy Place is a NEW brand of sensorial bath and body products that helps everyone reclaim bath time, so they can find a little peace amidst everyday stress. Find Your Happy Place reminds us of places that feel the most connected. They're places where we find strength, peace and things that make us feel good. We asked people around the country, "How do you get to your happy place?" Inspired by their stories, we created bath and body collections to transport your senses to places that made others feel special. We know there are many more happy places out there, and we cant wait to bring them into your bathroom. Post your story with #ShareYourHappyPlace and help inspire the next collection.