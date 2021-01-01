From heartloom
HEARTLOOM Scarlette Cardigan in Nude. - size XS (also in S)
75% viscose 25% nylon. Hand wash cold. Front button closure. Ribbed fabric. Item not sold as a set. Imported. HEAR-WK138. 210S68A. Heartloom is a New York based brand that combines East Coast sophistication with a laid back West Coast style that embodies the modern bohemian sprit. Heartloom is known for a casual, cool and modern sophistication that extends beyond its celebrity west coast clientele. Vintage inspired prints, delicate dresses and knitwear with unexpected, quirky details tell a strong story about the Heartloom lifestyle. Feminine eclectic clothing that is effortless yet polished, providing day-to-evening versatility.