From line & dot
Line & Dot Scarlett Collared Cardigan in Tan. - size M (also in XS)
Advertisement
Line & Dot Scarlett Collared Cardigan in Tan. - size M (also in XS) Line & Dot Scarlett Collared Cardigan in Tan. - size M (also in XS) Self: 85% poly 15% acrylicCollar: 80% cotton 20% poly. Dry clean only. Front button closure. Knit fabric with cut-out design along sleeve. Detachable collar. Imported. LEAX-WK96. LT2912L. Line & Dot is a women's contemporary collection that instantaneously distinguishes itself by combining classic staples and modern European style. Every season, Line & Dot delivers an element of surprise with each style, marrying together with timeless femininity and vintage aesthetic. This creative blend results in a collection of effortless pieces that are perfect for any occasion. Line & Dot embraces all things wearable yet glamorous, creating a chic style that every woman aspires to achieve.