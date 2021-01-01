Brother ScanNCut Foil Transfer Starter Kit CAFTKIT1, Metallic Accents for Greeting Cards, Gift Tags and More, Accessory Set with Sheets, Glue Pen, Pressing Tool, 50 Patterns

CREATE GLAMOROUS CRAFTS WITH FOIL TRANSFER: Add elegant metallic decoration to your ScanNCut papercraft creations including homemade greeting cards, gift tags, party favors and much more INCLUDES: Glue pen, glue pen holder, 2 pressing tools, 2 foil transfer sheets 3.9" x 7.8" each, protective sheet 8.6" x 12", dust removal sheet 1.9" x 2.9" with storage sheet, and a foiling activation card to unlock foiling function and 50 patterns ENHANCE YOUR CREATIONS: Use the 50 included foiling patterns plus many of your existing designs to add light and shine to your papercrafts. The wide range of designs offer the perfect finishing touch for a high quality, professional look on any project DO MORE WITH SCANNCUT: Unlock your 50 included Foil Transfer designs and access crafting projects with a free CanvasWorkspace account. The 50 patterns include frames, borders, greetings, geometric patterns, delicate line drawings and more FOR USE WITH BROTHER CUTTING MACHINES: ScanNCut, ScanNCut2, ScanNCut DX, and DesignNCut. Replacement glue pens CAFTGP1 and 6 colors of additional foil transfer sheets available separately