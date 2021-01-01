CURLSMITH Scalp Stimulating Hair Treatment Booster - 4 fl oz - Ulta Beauty

WHY USE CURLSMITH SCALP STIMULATING BOOSTER: Curlsmith recognizes that the beauty of hair, its visible thickness, density and fullness begin at the scalp. It’s important to support hair health from the root down. The Scalp Stimulating Booster has been developed by world class biochemists as a daily leave-in serum, made with a stimulating blend of clinically proven and natural ingredients that work together to create an optimal environment for the hair follicles. HOW THE MAGIC HAPPENS: Curlsmith Scalp Stimulating Booster is a unique, potent daily serum packed with natural stimulating ingredients and not one, but two clinically-proven hair growth support actives (Baicapil™, Anagain™) that help create the perfect environment for hair follicles. Different from traditional hair growth solutions, this topical formula will work only where it is applied, avoiding unexpected surprises. WHAT MAKES CURLSMITH DIFFERENT: Inspired by generations of homemade hair remedies, Curlsmith blends fresh curl-loving foods with kitchen cupboard staples and rare ingredients to make premium products that really work. The Scalp Stimulating Booster is formulated with a stimulating blend of Guarana, Ginger, Dragon Fruit, Nettle and Chinese Skullcap. NO NASTIES: All Curlsmith products have zero spoons of sulphates, silicones, mineral oils and phthalates. Plus they’re Vegan and Cruelty Free. HOW TO USE: Apply directly to the scalp daily, ideally in the morning. Massage evenly and thoroughly into the scalp until you feel the booster has been absorbed. Do not wash the hair after application. For best results, use for at least 3 months together with Curlsmith Full Lengths Density Elixir.