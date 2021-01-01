From area
AREA Scalloped Crystal Hem Cropped Blazer in Black
AREA Scalloped Crystal Hem Cropped Blazer in Black Self: 43% poly 33% virgin wool 20% polyamide 4% elastanLining: 55% cotton 40% viscose 5% elastan. Made in USA. Dry clean only. Hook and eye front closure. Crystal embellished fringe trim at hem. Buttoned cuffs. Padded shoulders. ARFE-WO4. PF20J06032. About the designer: AREA is a fashion and accessories label specializing in quality craftsmanship, textile development, and innovative embellishment. Founded by designers Beckett Fogg and Piotrek Pansczczyk in downtown NYC, AREA’s signature style is multi-faceted: witty, inherently glam, playfully decadent, and injected with a pop energy. The brand shares its name and spirit with the iconic 80s Manhattan nightclub, known for its fusion of art and performance in conceptually-themed events. Since its launch in 2014, AREA has garnered a cult following with its modern take on elegance and glamour.