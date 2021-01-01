From english factory

Scallop Hem Long Sleeve Sweater - L - Also in: M, XS, S

$60.00
In stock
Buy at verishop

Description

Fitted - Square neckline - Long sleeves - Scallop hem Measurements - Length: 20 3/4" - Bust: 24"

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com