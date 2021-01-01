Fortessa Scalini 18/10 Stainless Steel 20-Piece Flatware Set, Service for 4

Advertisement
20 piece set includes 4 each: table fork, salad/dessert fork, table knife, dessert/soup spoon, coffee/tea spoon; features heft, weight and balance 18/10 stainless steel: greater resistance to stains and rust, superior shine; polished handles, edges and fork tines for long wearing use Scalini features: sculpted pattern with step design on top and end of handle; flat underside design on knife provides stability; bold, balanced weight 360Degree design - design appears on front and back on every piece; polished fork tines; finely serrated knife blade and solid handles knives Dishwasher safe; Fortessa brand and/or mark on each piece, Weight: 3.19 Pounds, Manufacturer: Fortessa /Schott Zwiesel