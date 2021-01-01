From us pride furniture
US Pride Furniture SB9054-UDP Charming Convertible Sofa, Blue
Though this iconic invention has been around since the turn of the 20th century, saving space never goes out of style!Bring the detail and design you love about your contemporary couch to a fully functioning futon, this charming convertible sofa is an excellent option for your den, home office, or multi-purpose guest room. Founded on a solid and manufactured wood frame with metal mechanisms, this dapper design strikes a clean-lined silhouette with an angled backrest, tight square arms, and tapered block legs. Enveloped in tailored linen upholstery, exquisite details elevate the design, including biscuit tufting,Drop Down Table with Cup Holder , contrast stitching, and piped edges. When you need to accommodate overnight guests, this sofa easily converts to a sleeper to give your guests a restful respite create a comfortable place for overnight guests to sleep. Sofa dimension:W72*D33*H32 Sofa bed dimension: W72*D39*H15