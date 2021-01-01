From nike
Nike SB Sunday Skate Shorts
CASUAL COMFORT. The Nike SB Sunday Shorts are a soft, sweat-wicking staple that keeps you comfortable on and off your board. This product is made with at least 75% recycled polyester fibers. Benefits Double-knit fabric with Dri-FIT technology helps keep you dry and comfortable. Elastic waistband and hidden drawcord let you personalize your fit. Product Details Standard fit for a relaxed, easy feel Multiple pockets 100% polyester Machine wash Imported Style: CV4345; Color: Black/White; Gender: Male; Age Group: Adult