Sazena Queen Upholstered Platform Bed

Headboard included This bed frame comes with its headboard, which adds even more charm to the furniture… and it’s less complicated for you. A bed that’ll steal the show This massive bed will occupy your bedroom space nicely, and enhance the esthetic at the same time. It’ll also add a touch of elegance to your room, giving it a more modern look. The simplicity of this piece will showcase your bedding. It’s more than perfect for the master bedroom. Go bold with a more distinguished look Upholstered beds are trendy right now. This headboard made of polyester, with slightly angled wooden legs, gives this product a neat and chic appearance. A cozy atmosphere is always a big yes! 1-year limited guarantee South Shore is proud to stand behind this modern upholstered platform bed and headboard with an exclusive 1-year limited guarantee. Shop with confidence knowing your purchase is always covered. South Shore beds can support a weight capacity of 250 lb for a twin size bed and 500 lb for a full, queen and king size bed. All our products meet or exceed North American safety standards and our packaging is tested and certified to reduce the risk of damage during shipment. This item is shipped in 1 box, make sure to have a friend with you. Assembly is required by 2 adults and tools are not included. If you have questions regarding this product or need assistance do not hesitate to contact South Shore Furniture 7 days support. This product is made in North America with 100% polyester and Plywood. Mattress and accessories not included.