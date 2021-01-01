From derek lam 10 crosby
Derek Lam 10 Crosby Sayles Lace-Trim Muscle Tank Top
Advertisement
Scalloped lace trim decorates the sleeves of this muscle tank top for a hint of refinement. Crewneck Sleeveless 55% linen/45% cotton Dry clean Imported SIZE & FIT About 26 from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size Small ABOUT THE BRAND Eight years after founding his eponymous brand, Derek Lam launched Derek Lam 10 Crosby in 2011, named after the address of his New York City office. Staying true to his downtown aesthetic, Lam designs feminine, relaxed pieces for all occasions. Contemporary Sportswear - Derek Lam 10 Crosby > Derek Lam 10 Crosby > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Derek Lam 10 Crosby. Color: Black. Size: XS.