Buns Ground Beef Snack Tomato Fast Food Cheese Tee Say Cheese Camera Burger Patty Bun Lettuce Capture Lens Shot Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Great snack top with a cute cheesy burger that's a great partner in eating fries topped with mustard and tomato ketchup or sauce with bits of bacon. Grab the menu and show your top to the waiter who'll get your order from a snack restaurant. Do you love going to fast food chain restaurants just to order a snack burger with fries with ketchup, mayo and mustard? This yummy cheese burger top is perfect for any fries and burger buns lovers out there even if it's made with ground beef meat. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only