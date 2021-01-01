From oboz
Oboz Sawtooth II Low
The versatile style and streamlined construction of the Oboz Sawtooth II Low hiking shoe will have you ready for the trail every day! Nubuck leather and highly abrasion-resistant textile upper. Traditional lace-up style for a secure fit. Breathable textile lining. O Fit Insoleâ¢ has an EVA footbed, a moisture-wicking top layer, low-density EVA pods, sculpted arch support to keep the foot in neutral position, and a deep heel cup for natural support and cushioning. 3D molded heel counter provides durable wear and prevents collapse. Dual-density Sawtooth EVA midsole provides cushioning, stability and added shock absorption. Nylon shank for lightweight stability. Sawtooth outsole sheds mud, provides excellent traction, and reliable stability. Features a map of the Sawtooth mountain range near Sun Valley, Idaho molded into the bottom of the outsole. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 1 lb 2 oz Product measurements were taken using size 11, width D - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.