Savona LED Round Chandelier by Huxe - Color: White - Finish: Black - (EUM1968809)

The Savona LED Round Chandelier by Huxe features an array of smooth, opal capsules that are suspended by metal rods and thin cables, diffusing a lovely, even layer of energy-efficient light onto surroundings. A sleek and elegant display, this multi-part chandelier can be arranged into a simple or dynamic composition, lining up each glowing piece or staggering them among one another to lend a contemporary, artful touch to its environment. With clean, contemporary silhouettes for residential and commercial settings alike, Huxe follows a less-is-more philosophy when it comes to lighting design. The collection features refined materials, neutral color palettes and technology-forward functionality that helps breathe new life into any modern space. Huxes decorative, functional, and outdoor fixtures bring straightforward, contemporary design to any application. Shape: Multi-Light. Color: White. Finish: Black