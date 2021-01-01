Climate Change and Environment Protection Save Mother Earth Stop Destroying Forest Climate Change Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Save The Mother Earth Stop Destroying Forest is a perfect fit to show Climate Change awareness and to protect our mother earth and to save trees and forests. Wear this statement to spread the message about our great forest and Earth Day fans. Perfect for Environmentalists to save the mother earth and stop destroying our forest. Better to plant a lot of fresh trees who can store CO2. Wear this on Earth Day to spread the environment protection message to get climate neutral. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only