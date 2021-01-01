An elegant paisley and floral pattern woven with stunning aqua hued yarn illuminates the velvety canvas of this deep indigo piece from our Pacifica Collection. Woven with our exclusive EverStrand fiber, the Kingston is consciously constructed with up to 100% recycled content and offers thick, comfortable softness, vibrant color clarity and an inherent stain resistance. Mohawk always recommends the use of a slip resistant rug pad under your rug. Suggested rug pad item # 440805. Mohawk Home Savannah 8 x 11 Navy Border Mid-Century Modern Area Rug Polyester in Blue | 90487 50102 096132