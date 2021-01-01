Savannah 3 Drawer Combo Dresser

This combo dresser has a timeless look and blends in easily with any decor. The classic lines are softened by the curved kick plate, and wooden handles add character and value to the furniture. The neutral, classic style makes it suitable for kids' bedrooms, providing plenty of storage space in this attractive piece of furniture.Practical Storage And OrganizationWith large stacked drawers, this dresser from the Savannah Collection was designed just for your kid's room! Featuring 3 large drawers and a side door with cute knobs, the dresser provides plenty of room for clothes, linens or general storage keeping your space organized and neat. Included with metal slides for easy and quiet use, there's no wrestling required to access your belongings.South Shore is proud to stand behind this storage cabinet with 3 drawers and 1 door dresser with an exclusive 5-year limited guarantee. Shop with confidence knowing your purchase is always covered. All our products meet or exceed North American safety standards and our packaging is tested and certified to reduce the risk of damage during shipment. There is a wall anchor kit included in the box to prevent tip-over incidents, thus ensuring your family's safety.. This item is shipped in 1 box, make sure to have a friend with you. Assembly is required by 2 adults and tools are not included. If you have questions regarding this product or need assistance do not hesitate to contact South Shore Furniture 7 days support. This product is made in North America with laminated particleboard. Accessories not included. Color: White