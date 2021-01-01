A refined woven face of Grecian keys cast in a tile framework, the Highgate is the ultimate for elegant style with a modern touch. Of-the-moment metallic inspired hues of steely gray and dusted beige enliven the Highgates neutral motif with sophisticated simplicity. A new debut of our Savannah Collection, the Highgate is quality constructed with the premium softness and inherent stain free beauty of our EverStrand polyester fiber, consciously created from recycled post-consumer plastics, and reinforced with a durable jute and latex backing. Mohawk always recommends the use of a slip resistant rug pad under your rug. Suggested rug pad item # 440809. Mohawk Home Savannah 10 x 13 Black Border Mid-Century Modern Area Rug Polyester in Gray | 90491 90083 114155