Lisette L Montreal Savanna Leopard Jacquard 28'' Ankle Pants with Pockets

Elegance and comfort await with the Lisette L MontrÃ©al Savanna Leopard Jacquard 28'' Ankle Pants. Smooth comfort waistband. Cropped leg length. Scalloped hems for flexibility. Pull on construction. 51% rayon, 30% nylon, 15% polyester, 4% elastane. Machine wash, dry flat. Made in Canada. Measurements: Waist Measurement: 28 in Outseam: 36 in Inseam: 28 in Front Rise: 10 in Back Rise: 5 in Leg Opening: 12 in Product measurements were taken using size 4, inseam 28. Please note that measurements may vary by size.